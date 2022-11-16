Welcome to the Old World!

History is amazing. Ancient history even more.

Join me as I share stories and intrigues from an era in time that has captivated our world from Rome’s inception around 753 BC right up until this present day.

I take great inspiration from one of my favourite ancient historians, Titus Livius (Livy), who endeavoured to encapsulate why Rome is the most examplary of civilisations because within her confines we will find every sort of vice and virtue in our quest to learn:

‘The study of history is the best medicine for a sick mind; for in history you have a record of the infinite variety of human experience plainly set out for all to see; and in that record you can find for yourself and your country both examples and warnings; fine things to take as models, base things, rotten through and through, to avoid.’ (Livy)

Come with me on this journey into greatness.