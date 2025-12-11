Res Publica - The Public Thing
The silencing of voices.
When darkness envelops one of the world’s most successful democracies.
Dec 11
Gerardine Hoogland
Lucretia’s Rome
No one person is a mere private citizen when it comes to preserving the people’s freedom - Cicero.
Dec 6
Gerardine Hoogland
November 2025
Myths, Labyrinths and the Tyrant-Monster
Follow the thread of the hero-path.
Nov 30
Gerardine Hoogland
Tell me Muse, how it all began.
Why was Juno outraged?
Nov 28
Gerardine Hoogland
Can we really travel through time?
Of course we can - we do it every time we open the pages of a book!
Published on The Time Travelling Historian
Nov 21
Secession, plebiscites and the Antique pursuit of liberty.
“By fair means or foul; the country must recover its internal harmony.” - Livy
Nov 17
Gerardine Hoogland
October 2025
🏛️ A Shakespearean Lament - or Warning to the Future
One of the most poignant lines from Shakespeare’s, The Tempest, is without a doubt the most apt to describe the state of our post-modern world.
Oct 31
Gerardine Hoogland
Who is this? and What is here?
An interruption to the wonders of antiquity while whimsey takes the stage.
Oct 27
Gerardine Hoogland
The erosion of democracy depends upon the will and actions of the people.
What remains of those ancient customs on which the state of Rome stood firm?
Oct 14
Gerardine Hoogland
September 2025
Wisdom of the Ancients
Through the recording of historical affairs does the flame grow in the breasts of exceptional men and women.
Sep 14
Gerardine Hoogland
August 2025
A Letter to Antiquity.
Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire.
Aug 26
Gerardine Hoogland
The same mind that foresees the future also remembers the past - Cicero.
The past never forgets - neither should we.
Aug 19
Gerardine Hoogland
