The Death of Lucretia - Gavin Hamilton, 1763 to 1767

There is a story that too few pay homage to regarding the birth and flourishing of Ancient Rome.

It is one I am focused on writing about.

Stories abound of how the death of monarchy ushered in the Republican system, the foundation of which we are the beneficiaries of two thousand years later.

As in life, one incident can alter the course of human history. Had that one incident not occurred, what would our own story be like?

Who or what inspired the great transformation from kings to consuls?

It is never just one thing alone that earns the credit for change, but it can be one person who triggers the cascade of occurrences.

Rome’s story, from where we sit in the dual glow and bleakness of its aftermath, was triggered by an act of honour usurping one of dishonour.

I will bring my interpretation of this underrated and crucial story to the formation of one of the greatest civilisations ever to have existed in a series of posts over the coming weeks and months.

It is said that Rome was an idea.

It was also a reckoning against power gone too far.

It is the blueprint for our own times.