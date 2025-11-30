Res Publica - The Public Thing

Res Publica - The Public Thing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irene May Pearce's avatar
Irene May Pearce
Dec 2

Great book by Joseph Campbell, I have also read the feminine equivalent; this hero mythology underpins so much of our lives. And you are right, myth is always relevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Gerardine Hoogland and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gerardine Hoogland · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture