Theseus in the Minotaur’s Labyrinth - Edward-Byrne Jones, 1861

Modernity has led us to believe that myth is the stuff of fairytales and nothing more.

Joseph Campbell’s book, The Hero with a Thousand Faces, dispels this notion through an examination of how humans have always searched for purpose and identity through the anchors of story and myth:

“It has always been the prime function of mythology and rite to supply the symbols that carry the human spirit forward, in counteraction to those other constant human fantasies that tend to tie it-back.”

The book’s narrative resonated with my own life’s winding journey and opened my eyes to what the last five years has revealed.

2020 – Perfect Vision.

And so it is that Campbell’s book aligns itself with the year 2020 and the measure of perfect eyesight.

The core message in the book is about waking up to our call in life, and deciding whether to accept that call, or not.

I have always been a questioning person. Not always a rebellious one, because for too many years I naively trusted that our political institutions and government would not intentionally do us harm. That trust began to erode in the 1990s, only to come into full focus in 2020.

The Call

How difficult is it to act on a call for a shift in your life?

The sad fact, which will be etched in the history books, is that the majority of people in 2020 followed the call by worldwide governments to lock themselves down in their homes and then to take a vaccine touted to save our grandmothers from a virus that could potentially wipe us all out.

Of course, that didn’t happen; it was never going to happen. And the consensus around the injection and what it could and could not prevent is emerging regularly.

That was the government’s Call, and the people answered obediently. However, not everyone did. There were the outliers – the deniers who were part of the resistance to such intimate government overreach. Where was our liberty, we asked?

This was the Call that some of us received. And we answered it.

Across the western world right now, people are pushing back on heinous new legislation being put in place by politicians that restrict our thoughts, speech and deeds. As we watch law abiding and decent citizens be arrested for inocuous social media posts or comments made in private conversation which are deemed offensive by some, we are witnessing our civilisation disintegrate in real time.

But the Call will come.

Campbell writes that when it arrives, it won’t be in the form we expect:

“The herald or announcer of the adventure, therefore, is often dark, loathly, or terrifying, judged evil by the world; yet if one could follow, the way would be opened through the walls of day into the dark where the jewels glow.”

That dark and loathly herald appeared in the form of several high profile and high net worth individuals who touted a potentially deadly disease that threatened to wipe out the world’s population. Five years on and it has quickened its pace with the global authoritarians pushing to enslave the world within a digital mausoleum. Our democracies are collapsing quickly under the weight of powerful people intent on ruling the world under global governance, and is enabled by a citizenry that is tired and worn down by apathy.

The Tyrant-Monster

Campbell describes this beast as a hoarder of the general benefit:

“He is the monster avid for the greedy rights of ‘my and mine.’ The havoc wrought by him is described in mythology and fairy tale as being universal throughout his domain. This may be no more than his household, his own tortured psyche, or the lives that he blights with the touch of his friendship and assistance; or it may amount to the extent of his civilisation.”

Today’s Tyrant-Monster comes in the form of the globalist horde, comprised of the United Nations, World Economic Forum, World Health Organisation, and elite private organisations, think tanks and NGOs – all aided and abetted by lackey politicians.

But the beast proves time and again to be a curse to itself and its world. Its Achilles heel is fear. As it pushes harder with its wicked legislation to prevent us thinking, speaking and living our lives in freedom, it fears the ordinary people rising up and saying, NO!

Its belly is bloated from greed and lust for power.

One of the most infamous examples of this is the story of the Minotaur.

The legendary King Minos of Crete defied the gods by keeping for himself a magnificent white bull gifted from Poseidon as a sign of Minos’ rightful place on the throne. Overcome by its beauty, the king kept the bull himself rather than perform his hereditary duty of sacrificing it back to the god.

Poseidon unleashed punishment upon Minos by causing an unnatural union to occur between the king’s wife, Pasiphae, and the bull, resulting in the birth of a half man half bull creature – the Minotaur.

Minos, in his rage, ordered the craftsman, Daedalus, to build a labyrinth to house this monster out of sight and mind lest his dereliction to duty and betrayal of his investiture as king be revealed to the people. He now became the dangerous tyrant, Holdfast – the keeper of the past. But he is not Holdfast because he keeps the ‘past,’ but because he ‘keeps.’

The relevancy of Myth

Refusing the call is not isolated to just kings or rulers; it pertains equally to the ordinary man:

“By the sacrilege of the refusal of the rite, the individual cut himself as a unit off from the larger unit of the whole community; and so the One was broken into the many, and these then battled each other – each out for himself – and could be governed only by force.”

This myth is a story for our times as we watch the western world be destroyed by globalist forces determined to bury our past and all that it represents. Along with it, they are intent on fomenting division, which we are seeing play out across the world, with an increase in governing by force.

Campbell’s description of the beast is encapsulated perfectly beyond any timeline:

“Self-terrorised, fear-haunted, alert at every hand to meet and battle back the anticipated aggressions of his environment, which are primarily the reflections of the uncontrollable impulses to acquisition within himself, the giant of self-achieved independence as the world’s messenger of disaster, even though, in his mind, he may entertain himself with humane intentions. Wherever he sets his hand there is a cry (if not from the housetops, then – more miserably – within every heart): a cry for the redeeming hero, the carrier of the shining blade, whose blow, whose touch, whose existence, will liberate the land.”

It may seem hopeless right now, but it need not be so.

Arnold Toynbee, who wrote widely on the disintegration of civilisations, reminds us that, “we can regenerate from within the walls of the tyrant’s empire.” But it will not occur from returning to the past (archaism) or by creating programs guaranteed to project an ideal future (futurism). Only through a rebirth can our world be saved:

“For it is by means of our own victories, if we are not regenerated, that the work of Nemesis is wrought: doom breaks from the shell of our very virtue. Peace then is a snare; war is a snare; change is a snare; permanence a snare. When our day is come for the victory of death, death closes in; there is nothing we can do, except be crucified – and resurrected; dismembered totally, and then reborn.”

This may seem counterintuitive to our modern way of thinking. We don’t want to be seen as giving up. But read closely, what I see is a conquering of the forces; a rising from the ashes – the proverbial Phoenix. It is said that the hardest lessons, if they don’t break you, will form you into something formidable.

We are seeing many examples of courage and fortitude playing out across nations. It is not merely one person who will carry the shining blade into battle, not just one hero who will carry out the deed, but rather each of us, singularly at first, then together as a force.

A legal challenge to the Australian government has just been lodged by a group of citizens to the High Court, the Digital Freedom Project, in an attempt to subvert the edicts of our government enforcing age verification on Under 16-year-olds – except it is really meant for every Australian in their pursuit to enforce a digital ID.

Marches occur across the globe as a clarion call to governments that the people will not comply with forceful and undemocratic edicts currently being imposed upon their citizenry.

Publications which promote and support liberty are gaining traction, such as the Brownstone Institute in America, and Liberty Itch in Australia.

The emergence of Heroes

Is the labyrinthine enclosure that King Minos built to hide away the Queen’s indiscretion, an analogy for what our contemporary Tyrant-Monsters are attempting to achieve with us as their captives within a digital prison from which there is no escape?

For those who do consider taking up the call, the challenge will not be easy. Indeed, its road will be littered with obstacles akin to the old fashioned running the gauntlet. When we enter the maze we must do so with a skein of linen to guide us in and out as Theseus did when he put an end to the nightmare that King Minos had begun by hiding the Minotaur deep within the labyrinth.

If, on the other hand, we refuse the Call, the adventure turns into a negative. As Campbell describes accurately:

“Walled in boredom, hard work, or culture, the subject loses the power of significant affirmative action and becomes a victim to be saved.”

We don’t have to go this alone – the heroes of all time have gone before us.

We just have to follow the thread of the hero-path.