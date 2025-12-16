Paul Hogan - the “C’mon and say G’day” campaign of 1984.

In 1984, one of Australia’s favourite sons, Paul Hogan, featured in a commercial aimed at luring Americans to visit the land down under. Filmed against the backdrop of beaches, red earth deserts, and bush settings, Hoges, as he is affectionally known, beckoned to our American friends to visit and he would “put another shrimp on the barbie” for them.

Iconic Australia. And the campaign was met with roaring success as our nation was showcased to the world for its raw majestic beauty and warmth of her people.

In 2025 we now go to the same beaches and enjoy the same barbeques but with a caveat – the hope that we will not be met with open fire or rammed cars from people with a grievance against us.

Iconic is now only in the sense that we are met with sympathy for what we have allowed to happen to this once great country.

Australia, what the bloody hell happened!?

We are now known on the world stage for the country whose ruling class is utterly indifferent to their citizens, let alone any visitors, examples being Katie Hopkins and Donald Trump Jnr when they sought to visit in recent years but were refused on the grounds their views may offend some people. Worse for Katie, as she arrived and was swiftly deported.

Here is the unenviable list of why my home country is in deep trouble:

- Perpetrators of the most egregious treatment of citizens during the covid scandal, including the worst lockdowns of people in their own homes.

- Excess immigration has led to a burgeoning population with infrastructure unable to accommodate either the new arrivals or the native citizenry.

- As a result, housing is now recorded as being among the most expensive in the world.

- Welfare is at risk of collapsing our entire economy.

- The recently implemented social media ban for Under 16-year-olds has led to, not just the teenagers being locked out of their accounts, but adults locked out of theirs, including some platforms bending the knee to our government’s authoritarian edicts that were not even included on the hit list.

- And the worst is yet to come on December 27 this year with a ban on internet access for non-compliance in providing a digital ID to do a simple search. Of course they will tell us that it is not mandatory, but if we don’t do as they say, we will be locked out of everything required to participate in a modern society.

Australia is under siege from the very individuals that the people sent to represent them in the parliament. Instead of representation, we are on the road to total enslavement. While some people are making it very clear that they are against the excesses of all the things outlined above, the politicians do not care what we think.

They are doubling down in their efforts to enforce compliance, and sadly, we have given them licence to do so by not putting a stop to this lust for control earlier, and for not pushing back in much larger numbers as we are now seeing in some European countries – it is reported that in Bulgaria the government has resigned because the citizens have turned out in astronomical strength.

As with all things the rot takes hold from within, with external results appearing just before the collapse. Here is a message from Seneca, a statesman, thinker, and advisor to the infamous and capricious Emperor Nero:

“You are mistaken, my dear Lucilius, if you think that luxury, neglect of good manners, and other vices of which each man accuses the age in which he lives, are especially characteristic of our own epoch; no, they are the vices of mankind and not of the times. No era in history has ever been free from blame.”

Technology is often blamed as the trigger that is bringing down our society. But it goes much deeper than that. It is embedded within human nature just as Seneca wrote.

Technology is a double-edged sword. On the one side it has provided greater connection between peoples everywhere in the world, as well as access to learning of new things we may not have had the opportunity to learn about. At its core, it is a benefit. On the other side, however, it has allowed the delivery of an overwhelming amount of information, causing overload and fatigue to the human mind. Most of us are enamoured to some degree with our devices for better or for worse.

I ask, who really represents us? It is clearly not the politicians. No, it is now the ordinary person grasping the baton to push back against governments gone rogue:

- The writer

- The podcaster

- The activist

- The organiser and leader of marches in the streets.

- The ones who never stop trying to let their family and friends know the hardship that is coming.

The politicians are cowards. They run for cover at the first threat to their privileged lifestyles being taken away – this comes in the form of doubling down on more and stricter laws, all in the name of keeping the populace safe.

They are weak men and women who huddle together in their ivory parliamentary towers, feasting on the spoils of citizens’ sweat and toil like gluttonous medieval overlords.

They seek shelter believing that it will keep them safe from the unruly mobs outside – those plebs who dare to question their almighty authority.

But what happens when the citizens have nothing left to give up to these political parasites? When the people are broken under the weight of total control, and who cannot work either to provide the bare sustenance for their own families or those pathetic wretches in the ivory towers?

We don’t yet know the answer to that question for us here now. It is easily found in the pages of history, but the remedy is perhaps too unpalatable to contemplate for most.

It is merely the clothes we wear that separates us from any notion that we have advanced the human lot in life from the insufferable lives of those who have gone before us. Sure, on the surface, all looks grand – nicer clothes, homes, cars and gadgets. But at what cost?

That is easy to answer – the cost of our souls.

