Tell me Muse, how it all began.
Why was Juno outraged?
Why did she force a man, so famous for his devotion, to brave such rounds of hardship, bear such trials?
This exile, the first to flee the coast of Troy.
- Virgil, The Aeneid
Like Aeneas fleeing the ashes of Troy to seek a new life in another land, so it is that we continue to seek our own place in a world that is in constant flux.
It begins with an idea.
It is pursued at great risk, if one seeks a life away from the clutches of the Leviathan.
Rome began with an idea.
It rose to become a great civilisation whose shadow still looms large over us today. Yet, we have squandered the gift. We find ourselves staring into the abyss of civilisational decline. Saving ourselves will take the greatest of effort. Every virtue is demanded of those who seek to rescue her from the flames of destruction.
Thousands of years may pass, and yet the storms prevail.
The Muse remains, waiting, eager to help us in our pursuit to reclaim our sense of honour, determination, courage, fortitude and valour in time of this great schism.
