The story of the greatest nations - Wikipedia Commons.

This is an announcement to all of my subscribers, each of you who I value greatly.

Due to the Australian government’s new age-verification laws, Substack has now bent the knee to comply, despite not being captured in our government’s hit list.

This is deeply disturbing to me as an Australian, because with at least three-quarters of my subscribers based here it means that the onus will be on them to verify their age if they want to read my articles. And most readers will not agree to this. And I do not blame them!

I am 100% opposed to this law and any form of censorship.

I value freedom and liberty above all things.

I am not sure if Australians will even be able to read this post if they receive it via email, because I have been alerted from a couple of my subscribers that they cannot access content through the email link - if they click on it, nothing happens.

It may well be that only those subscribers outside of Australia will see this post. If this is the case, can I be so bold as to ask a favour of you: that you share my two publications, Res Publica - the Public Thing, and The Time Travelling Historian, with those who you think may appreciate what I write about.

This is a dark day for Australia. Darker than any time since its founding and establishment as one of the most successful and long standing democracies in time. Because without the freedom to think, speak and live as we see best for ourselves and our families, we are slaves to the Leviathan.

But we work with what we have right now. Until I can find another way of getting my work out to more people, I will stay here and write and share my work with as many of you as possible, in the hope that you may share it with others.

The globalists like to talk the big talk about a “global community;” well, we need to lend more truth to that moniker and become the authentic global community that many of us know is just, right and honourable.

I may live in the land down under, but I have built many relationships around the world.

I hope that you will help me in this quest to reclaim my freedom to write as a truly “global” citizen in the honourable sense of that term.